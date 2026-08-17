UNC Charlotte International Festival
UNC Charlotte International Festival
The International Festival is centered around booths arranged in marketplace style representing the cultures of over 35 nations. The booths are staffed by UNC Charlotte students and members of the Charlotte area community. The International Festival also includes dance performances, a Parade of Nations and much more! The International Festival is open to the public with FREE entry and parking. For more information, visit: ifest.charlotte.edu.
Barnhardt Student Activity Center
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Office of Global Learning, UNC Charlotte
globaleducation@charlotte.edu
Barnhardt Student Activity Center
9201 Barnhardt LnCharlotte, North Carolina 28223