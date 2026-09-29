Unlisted Arts is a new market from Upcycle Arts featuring local artists and makers you won't find anywhere else. As a creative reuse nonprofit and supply shop, we get an insider's view of a creative scene most of the city never sees, and Unlisted Arts is our chance to let the rest of Charlotte in on it.

The market brings together seasoned vendors and a cohort of artists selling their work for the very first time. These newcomers are part of our First-Timer's Market Program, a free program funded by Wells Fargo. Through a series of workshops and four months of personalized mentorship from established Charlotte makers, 24 local artists learn how to price, display, and market their work. On November 8, at Unlisted Arts, they make their debut.

Shoppers can expect 60+ vendors selling handcrafted goods, including fine art, stationary, textiles, ceramics, jewelry, accessories, and more!

Black Cat Coffee will be vending, as well as several local food trucks. There will be live art, crafts, and music.

Unlisted Arts is special because...The First-Timer’s Market Program a free, grant-funded opportunity designed to empower brand-new artists and creative hobbyists as they take their first steps into entrepreneurship. This initiative will nurture individuals who have never sold their work before, pairing hands-on business education with real-world application. Participants will gain essential small-business skills —tailored specifically for artists—that they will immediately put into practice at the Unlisted Arts Market.

