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WFAE Trivia Night at NAPA on Providence

WFAE Trivia Night at NAPA on Providence

Grab your friends and bring your A-game to WFAE’s Trivia Night at NAPA on Providence! You’ll take on three exciting rounds of questions focused on news and current events, all while enjoying great company and a lively atmosphere.

There will also be a raffle opportunity for Brandi Carlile's Charlotte Show on September 1!

🎧 Want a leg up? Tuning in to WFAE ahead of time might just give you the edge you need.

Registration is limited and required, and teams are capped at 4 people—so don’t wait to sign up!

Support for this event comes from WFAE members.

NAPA on Providence
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

NAPA on Providence
(704) 900-8535
https://www.naparestaurantgroup.com/napaonprovidence
NAPA on Providence
110 Perrin Pl
Charlotte, North Carolina 28207
(704) 900-8535
https://www.naparestaurantgroup.com/napaonprovidence