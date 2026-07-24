WFAE Trivia Night at NAPA on Providence

Grab your friends and bring your A-game to WFAE’s Trivia Night at NAPA on Providence! You’ll take on three exciting rounds of questions focused on news and current events, all while enjoying great company and a lively atmosphere.

There will also be a raffle opportunity for Brandi Carlile's Charlotte Show on September 1!

🎧 Want a leg up? Tuning in to WFAE ahead of time might just give you the edge you need.

Registration is limited and required, and teams are capped at 4 people—so don’t wait to sign up!

Support for this event comes from WFAE members.