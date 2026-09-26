Workshop - Creating Compelling Characters: The Art of Empathy in Storytelling Hosted by Meagan Church

Attention spans are limited, so how do we write characters who keep readers turning pages instead of scrolling social media? It starts with knowing whose story it is and what obstacle is about to get in their way.

In this workshop, NY Times bestselling author Meagan Church discusses techniques and strategies for developing empathetic and compelling characters that engage contemporary audiences and immerse readers in the story.

Meagan Church is the author of the instant New York Times and USA Today bestselling novel The Mad Wife, as well as The Girls We Sent Away and The Last Carolina Girl. Her emotionally charged, empathy-driven fiction explores women’s inner lives and the silencing of their stories. She is an adjunct faculty member in Drexel University’s MFA program and lives in the Charlotte area with her family.



Workshop Refund Policy:

If circumstances force the CWC to cancel a workshop or move it to an alternative date, the CWC will issue a full refund or credit for a future workshop if asked to do so within 2 weeks. If a workshop is held according to schedule and an enrollee cannot attend, the CWC will issue a full refund or credit for a future workshop if notified 48 hours before the workshop begins. Any credit issued must be used within 12 months.

Location: Room 106, 1st Floor, 2810 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210