© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CONFLICT IN MIDEAST

CONFLICT IN MIDEAST

Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
World
Hegseth: 'We didn't start this war but under President Trump we're finishing it'
NPR Washington Desk
The remarks are the first to reporters since the U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran began Saturday despite weeks of talks designed to stave off a conflict.
AFP
/
AFP
World
A 4th U.S. soldier has died as the war with Iran further engulfs the region
Jane Arraf, Jawad Rizkallah
Planet Labs PBC
Science & Environment
Satellite images provide view inside Iran at war
Geoff Brumfiel