CONFLICT IN MIDEAST

The remarks are the first to reporters since the U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran began Saturday despite weeks of talks designed to stave off a conflict.
-
Here's a look at Iran, Israel and reactions from around the world after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran.
-
In Tehran, panicked residents rushed home to shelter and terrified children poured out of classrooms as U.S. air strikes hit the capital.
-
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, about how the organization is scaling operations in Gaza to serve one million meals a day.