3 Killed In Charlotte Shootings

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say three people were killed and a fourth wounded in two separate shootings Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

The first shooting, just before 5 p.m. Sunday, claimed the life of an 18-year-old man. Police say that when they got to the 7000 block of Delta Lake Drive, near East W.T. Harris Boulevard in northeast Charlotte, they found Milton Howard shot to death.

Just after midnight Monday morning, someone called 911 to report a shooting in the 7500 block of Kings Ridge Drive, near Old Pineville Road in south Charlotte. Police say they found 22-year-old Isaiah Jeremiah Doctor-Muhammad shot to death and Lee'Vantay Rankin, 27, severely wounded.

Rankin was taken to a hospital by paramedics but died overnight. Police say a third person who was shot later came to a hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

CMPD had not released any other information about either shooting as of early Monday morning, but the department is asking anyone with tips to call 704-334-8477.

The shootings mark the 15th, 16th and 17th homicides in Charlotte this year.