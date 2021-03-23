Police: U.S. Marshal Shoots, Kills Man In Charlotte
Police in Charlotte say a U.S. marshal shot and killed a man late Tuesday morning on the city’s east side.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, members of a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force were attempting to arrest 32-year-old Frankie Jennings at a convenience store in the 2200 block of The Plaza when one of the deputies "perceived a lethal threat" and shot Jennings to death.
Jennings died at the scene. No one else was hurt. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the shooting.
As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the department had not identified the task force officer who killed Jennings. According to a news release, officers found a gun after the shooting. Police did not say why marshals were arresting Jennings other than that he had “several outstanding warrants.”
The group Charlotte Uprising tweeted that it was planning a vigil for Jennings Tuesday evening at the site where he was shot.
The police department is asking anyone with information to call 704-432-8477.
This is a developing story. No further information was immediately available.
