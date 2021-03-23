© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

Police: U.S. Marshal Shoots, Kills Man In Charlotte

WFAE | By WFAE
Published March 23, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT
police_lights.jpg
CMPD
/
Twitter
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings, left, talks to an officer at the scene of a March 23, 2021, shooting in which a member of a U.S. Marshals Service task force killed a 32-year-old man.

Police in Charlotte say a U.S. marshal shot and killed a man late Tuesday morning on the city’s east side.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, members of a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force were attempting to arrest 32-year-old Frankie Jennings at a convenience store in the 2200 block of The Plaza when one of the deputies "perceived a lethal threat" and shot Jennings to death.

Jennings died at the scene. No one else was hurt. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the shooting.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the department had not identified the task force officer who killed Jennings. According to a news release, officers found a gun after the shooting. Police did not say why marshals were arresting Jennings other than that he had “several outstanding warrants.”

The group Charlotte Uprising tweeted that it was planning a vigil for Jennings Tuesday evening at the site where he was shot.

The police department is asking anyone with information to call 704-432-8477.

This is a developing story. No further information was immediately available.

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Crime & JusticePolice shootings
WFAE
See stories by WFAE