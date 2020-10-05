-
A Raleigh police officer's shooting of a man near a strip mall off New Bern Avenue earlier this week sparked angry protests and rampant rumors in a city...
-
A man was in critical condition Saturday after he was shot by police in Pineville.The shooting took place about 10:30 a.m., after officers say they…
-
RALEIGH — A man shot multiple times by a Raleigh police officer on Thursday afternoon has died from his wounds, a police chief confirmed.The shooting…
-
All future police shootings in Mecklenburg County that result in death or serious injury will be investigated by the state.District Attorney Spencer…
-
The widow of a man who was shot and killed by an undercover CMPD officer in January is asking Charlotte's Citizens Review Board to look into the shooting.…