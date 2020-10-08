Michelle Liu/Associated Press/Report for America
A federal judge in South Carolina has ruled that county election boards in the state cannot reject any absentee-by-mail ballots because the voter’s signature doesn’t match the one they have on file. The ruling comes after South Carolina’s elections director discovered some counties were using signature matching procedures that were illegal under state law.
Attorneys told members of South Carolina's election commission that the state has no authority to create a process to fix mail-in ballots missing a witness signature.