12 injured in shooting at Columbia, SC mall; 3 detained

Ten people were shot and two others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in Columbia, South Carolina, authorities said.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said three people have been detained and authorities do not believe the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre was random.

Authorities said no fatalities have been reported but that two of the shooting victims are in critical condition.

At 5 p.m., Chief Holbrook updated the media on the latest details of the incident. The briefing was shared live on the police department's Twitter account.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be updated as they are available.