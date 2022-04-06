© 2022 WFAE
Crime & Justice

Charlotte police say they shot and wounded someone after reports of an armed person

WFAE | By WFAE,
Associated Press
Published April 6, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT
CMPDVan.jpg
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer responding to a report of an armed person chasing someone early Wednesday shot and wounded a person, police said.

Police Chief Johnny Jennings said that the initial call involved someone chasing another person with a firearm.

“The officer's information was from the call for service — the 911 call for service was that someone was outside the apartments chasing another individual with a gun," Jennings told WCNC-TV. "When the officers arrived this particular officer encountered a subject that was shot.”

After arriving at Annabelle Place in Charlotte, an officer encountered a person and then discharged his service weapon, striking the person in the leg, police said in a news release. The injured person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg that was not considered life-threatening, police said.

Jennings couldn’t confirm that the person shot by the officer was one of the people referenced in the 911 call. The officer wasn't injured, but he was taken to a hospital as a precaution, he said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident, and CMPD will do a separate investigation to determine whether department policies and procedures were followed, officials said. The officer will be placed on routine paid administrative leave.

