© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

Son Of Andrew Brown Jr. On Body Cam Video: 'It’s An Execution'

North Carolina Public Radio | By Laura Pellicer
Published April 27, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT
A protestor in Elizabeth City on April 27, 2021 holds a sign with a hashtag in reference to the family of Andrew Brown being given only 20 seconds of footage.
A protestor in Elizabeth City on April 27, 2021 holds a sign with a hashtag in reference to the family of Andrew Brown being given only 20 seconds of footage.

Khalil Ferebee has had a lot to process over the past few days.

He lost his father. And his newborn son lost a grandfather.

“He never got a chance to meet him,” Ferebee told WUNC on Monday. “And that hurt my heart to the fullest. He’s going to grow up without even getting a chance to even know him really, besides of what people say, and not who he really was.”

Ferebee saw just 20 seconds of video. It showed his father’s killing by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies last Wednesday. Attorneys for the family say Brown was shot in the back of the head as he was trying to drive away.

Khalil Ferebee, the son of Andrew Brown Jr., talks with WUNC's Laura Pellicer shortly before demonstrations began nearby in Elizabeth City on April 27, 2021.
Peyton Sickles / for WUNC
Khalil Ferebee, the son of Andrew Brown Jr., talks with WUNC's Laura Pellicer shortly before demonstrations began nearby in Elizabeth City on April 27, 2021.

“I really don't know the truth besides the video. But the video wasn't even what I expected. Because it's been edited,” Ferebee said. “It’s an execution. You want to see execution? You'll see that video.”

20 seconds of video was all the sheriff’s office showed Brown’s family and their attorneys.

They want to see more and they wanted to see it days ago. County officials have filed a request with the court so the footage could be released to the public, but ultimately, a judge will decide.

Political commentator and lawyer Bakari Sellers is one of the prominent attorneys who have joined the Brown family legal team. He says he’s never experienced a process for seeking body camera footage quite like this.

“I have never seen law enforcement redact a video, cut a video short at the beginning and end. Guard closely who can see it and blur out the fates face of law enforcement,” Sellers said. “Never seen anything like it. Ever.”

Protesters on the streets of Elizabeth City are also frustrated. On Monday night, they marched once again, calling for the full release of the video.

Family members and the attorneys for the family plan to hold a press conference around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning to announce their next steps. Attorney Ben Crump says they’ll reveal the findings of their independent autopsy.
Copyright 2021 North Carolina Public Radio. To see more, visit North Carolina Public Radio.

Tags

Crime & JusticeAndrew Brown Jr.
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a producer with The State of Things (hyperlink), a show that explores North Carolina through conversation. Laura was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, a city she considers arrestingly beautiful, if not a little dysfunctional. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner. Her work has been nominated for two Canadian RTDNA Awards. Laura loves looking into how cities work, pursuing stories about indigenous rights, and finding fresh voices to share with listeners. Laura is enamored with her new home in North Carolina—notably the lush forests, and the waves where she plans on moonlighting as a mediocre surfer.
See stories by Laura Pellicer