Attorneys for the family say a Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina was shot in the back of his head and had his hands on the car steering wheel when they opened fire. Their comments came Monday after body camera video was shown to Andrew Brown Jr.'s relatives.
Pasquotank Sheriff Says County Will Move To Release Body Camera Footage In Police Killing Of Andrew Brown Jr.Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said his office wants the body camera footage related to the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. to be made public.
Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II says the seven are on leave after the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. on Wednesday. Three other deputies' resignations were not related to the incident.
