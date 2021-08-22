See The List Of People From The Carolinas Arrested In The Jan. 6 Attack On The U.S. Capitol

Most of the people charged in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 face allegations primarily related to breaching the building. But a smaller number face more serious charges and a greater threat of prison time if convicted.

At least 44 are accused of committing conspiracy, one of the most serious charges brought. At least 127 are accused of committing acts of violence, particularly against police. At least 48 are suspected of causing property damage, like breaking windows or doors to gain entry to the building. At least 37 are accused of theft, like the man photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern or one woman who allegedly took a laptop from Pelosi's office.

See the 24 people listed from North Carolina and South Carolina in the database below.