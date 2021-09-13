NC Man Who Threw Brick At Protest Gets 1 Year In Prison

A North Carolina man who threw a brick through a courthouse window during a protest related to George Floyd's death has been sentenced to more than a year in prison.

Alexander Pridgen of Greenville was sentenced to 15 months at a hearing Monday in federal court in New Bern.

He pleaded guilty to destruction of government property and possessing a firearm while under indictment.

Prosecutors say Pridgen participated in a May 2020 protest in Greenville related to the death of Floyd, a Black man whose killing at the hands of a Minnesota police officer prompted nationwide protests over racial injustice.

Pridgen admitted as part of a plea agreement that he threw a brick through a first-floor window of a federal bankruptcy court, causing $1,000 in damage.

While under indictment, Pridgen attended a party while possessing a stolen firearm. The weapon accidentally discharged and struck another partygoer, prosecutors said.