© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

NC Man Who Threw Brick At Protest Gets 1 Year In Prison

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published September 13, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT

A North Carolina man who threw a brick through a courthouse window during a protest related to George Floyd's death has been sentenced to more than a year in prison.

Alexander Pridgen of Greenville was sentenced to 15 months at a hearing Monday in federal court in New Bern.

He pleaded guilty to destruction of government property and possessing a firearm while under indictment.

Prosecutors say Pridgen participated in a May 2020 protest in Greenville related to the death of Floyd, a Black man whose killing at the hands of a Minnesota police officer prompted nationwide protests over racial injustice.

Pridgen admitted as part of a plea agreement that he threw a brick through a first-floor window of a federal bankruptcy court, causing $1,000 in damage.

While under indictment, Pridgen attended a party while possessing a stolen firearm. The weapon accidentally discharged and struck another partygoer, prosecutors said.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Crime & JusticeGeorge Floyd
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press