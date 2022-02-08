CMS teacher arrested on child pornography charges, report says

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg middle school teacher was arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges, The Charlotte Observer reports.

The principal of Community House Middle School in south Charlotte sent a message to parents today saying criminal charges had been brought against a teacher but provided no more details. CMS says Adrian Taylor, a Community House teacher, was suspended with pay today.

"An active investigation is underway by law enforcement, and CMS will cooperate fully with investigators," Principal Brian Slattery wrote to parents. "I take these matters very seriously and will be working with law enforcement to address them in a manner that ensures the well-being of all students and is in accordance with district policies."

Arrest records from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office show that Adrian Wayne Taylor of Matthews was arrested Tuesday morning on three felony charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. An incident report provided by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police says the report of a cybercrime came in November and was resolved with charges of sexual exploitation of a minor involving pornography or obscene materials.

Neither CMS nor police have said whether students were involved.

Taylor has worked for CMS since 2005, having taught at two other schools.