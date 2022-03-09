Police say gun violence is up, still searching for suspect in last weekend's Steel Creek homicide

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says there have been nearly 500 guns seized by officers this year, that’s a 14% increase from this time in 2021. CMPD said overall gunshot cases are on the rise — up 10% this year from last year.

The University City Division has led all CMPD divisions in gun seizures with 77 this year, a 67% increase from this time in 2021 and a 129% increase over the 5-year average.

Lt. Bryan Crum said at a news conference Wednesday that the department remains concerned about shootings into occupied properties — such as homes and vehicles. A well-known real estate agent and father was killed over the weekend when he was struck by a stray bullet from a nearby gunfight. Crum says police are still looking for the suspect in 48-year-old James Freiberg’s death.

"A lot of times we see people that choose to be involved in disputes that escalate but he is an innocent bystander that fell victim to this horrible crime," Crum told reporters. "We really hope that we can bring some closure to the family, we need the community’s help to be able to close this case. So we hope that somebody will step up and give us the information we need."

@CMPD needs your help finding... The suspect vehicle is a dark grey or black dodge Charger/ Challenger or Chrysler 300. The vehicle will have extensive front-end damage including the right front headlight out and possibly several bullet holes. #cltnews #clt pic.twitter.com/t3u51dXI3L — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 7, 2022

Police are looking for a dark gray or black Dodge Challenger or Charger with substantial damage on the front of the car. They believe it’s connected to this case. Crum urged anyone who sees the car to immediately call 911. People can also call Crime Stoppers to leave anonymous tips at 704-334-1600