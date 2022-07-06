CMPD officer arrested for driving while impaired

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer has been arrested for driving while impaired.

Officer Derric Entwistle was stopped in Jacksonville, North Carolina by Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Entwistle was off duty at the time.

He is on administrative assignment while CMPD Internal Affairs investigates.

"It is always disheartening when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold," Chief of Police Johnny Jennings said in a statement. "However, professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times."

