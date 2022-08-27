© 2022 WFAE
Crime & Justice

North Carolina announces 189 arrests in alcohol crackdown

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published August 27, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT
North Carolina authorities have made 189 arrests in a statewide crackdown led by the state's Alcohol Law Enforcement agents.

The agency announced 449 charges, including 20 felonies, 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 drug-related charges.

Throughout the agency’s eight districts, special agents executed four search warrants, seized six firearms, 78 fraudulent identifications, U.S. currency and various types of illegal controlled substances.

During the operation on Thursday, 21 ABC-permitted businesses were found to be in violation of state laws and regulations.

ALE special agents will submit violation reports to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission documenting the criminal and regulatory violations at these businesses, which could result in fines, suspensions or revocations of ABC permits.

ALE’s 108 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.

Crime & Justice
