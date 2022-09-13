'Violence interrupters' program plans to expand to two more Charlotte sites

Charlotte is planning to expand Alternatives to Violence, a new program that uses trained community members known as “violence interrupters.” The ATV team aims to make connections and address community problems without involving the police. Its efforts focused on the Beatties Ford Road Corridor in west Charlotte in its first year and will continue to do so for at least another year.

Frederico Rios with Charlotte's Housing and Neighborhood Services Department told City Council Monday night that crime appears to be declining there.

“Now that can’t conclusively be attributed to one program or intervention. I don’t want to take shine away from the chief and his efforts and all of the other efforts that have occurred with community-based organizations. But it is a positive indicator that the work is having a positive effect,” Rios said.

He said the team was able to intervene in 45 conflicts that otherwise would have led to violent incidents. The plan is to expand the program to two other sites in areas that have seen high violent crime rates: the area around Nations Ford and Arrowood Roads and a section that includes Southside Homes and the West Boulevard/Remount Road area.

The city is using a $1 million grant from the Department of Justice to fund the expansion. City officials hope to have those teams in place by next August.