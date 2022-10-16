© 2022 WFAE
Crime & Justice

2 shot during homecoming concert at NC's Livingstone College

By Associated Press
Published October 16, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT
police_lights.jpg
MAX PIXEL
/

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers called to the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury around 11 p.m. found two people shot and others who were hurt as attendees fled the gunfire, city officials said in a statement. Officials didn't release details of their conditions.

There was a fight during the concert and one person, who isn't a Livingstone student, fired one or more shots, police and school officials said in a joint statement.

The school's priority is to ensure students' mental health and evaluate public safety measures to create a safe environment, Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis said in a statement. The college is cooperating with police as they investigate, he said.

“I am saddened because our students, alumni, family and friends were exposed to this senseless act of violence," Davis said.

Tags
Crime & Justice North Carolina
Associated Press
