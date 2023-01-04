Man released from Mecklenburg jail leaves in a stolen Escape

An SUV was stolen in uptown Charlotte last week from an unlikely place — in front of the jail and a block away from CMPD headquarters.

Nyema Cropper was working Friday night as a bondsman. She parked her SUV around 11 p.m., locked the doors, and went into the jail to post a bond. Ten minutes later she said she returned and her vehicle was missing.

“Who is ballsy enough to steal a car in front of several parked police cars in front of the Mecklenburg County jail? It’s just ridiculous,” said Cropper.

She said a police officer assured her it must’ve been towed. But then officers reviewed video footage from the jail. As she was giving a statement, she said the responding officer received a message over the radio.

“‘Hey, we just watched the footage. Her car was definitely stolen. A guy with bright yellow pants came out of the jail and stole her car,’” she recalled.

Police say the suspect had just been released from jail. Since there’s been no arrest, they won’t give a name. But Cropper says she saw the man hanging around the jail lobby.

Jail records show that man was released about 45 minutes prior, after spending a day in jail, charged with possession of stolen goods and reckless driving. In 2021, he spent another day in jail after being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

And Cropper’s stolen car? It’s a Ford Escape.