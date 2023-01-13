Matthews Police Department says crime stats from 2018-2022 were deliberately misreported

After an eight-month internal investigation, the Town of Matthews says it is working to correct case closure rates and crime statistics that were reported by the Matthews Police Department from 2018-2022 to make the department look better.

An internal investigation was completed by the US ISS Agency from May to December 2022, according to Matthews Town Manager Becky Hawke.

Hawke said Friday that Matthews police commanders pressured officers to make their case closure rate — the rate at which cases were solved — look better than it was by improperly marking some cases closed. This "pervasive" pressure from police commanders led to distorted statistics and an untrue representation of crime in Matthews.

The audit also found that Matthews police presented statistics to make it seem their crime-fighting initiatives were having a greater impact.

“Presenting information in a more favorable light than reality serves no one, and the directives given within the Matthews Police Department were not in alignment with community or organizational expectations,” Hawke said.

Over the last five years, the audit found, officers and investigators were told to use a case category called “Closed by Other Means” to mark investigations as successfully completed.

The statistics filed during that time were inconsistent with state and federal reporting guidelines and the department's policy.

This led to closed and cleared cases to as high as 75%, well above the national average.

Crime statistics reported since 2018 were also found to be inconsistently applied to certain crimes. MPD annual reports and public publications did not accurately depict crime rates in the town, Hawke said.

The data shown in publications left out information which impacted crime reports. This led to misreporting about thefts from retail stores and thefts from vehicles.

“The community can be assured that those deemed responsible for these reporting issues have either been held appropriately accountable or are no longer with the department,” said Hawke, in a statement.

A town spokesperson would not say whether officers had been disciplined or fired.

Former Police Chief Clark Pennington left the department in August. At the time, the town said he was retiring from law enforcement and pursuing another opportunity, according to news reports.

Hawke said that officers were under pressure from their superiors to make the numbers look better than reality.

“ISS’s investigation attributes these issues to command directives that created pervasive pressure for improved statistics and results, rather than focusing on proper policy application, consistent practices, and transparent explanations for any changes in data," she said.

Police have not yet clarified how distorted the statistics and closure rates were, or said what prompted the investigation into the numbers.

There are 85 full- and part-time employees in the Matthews Police Department.

The department says it will publish accurate, updated statistics when its review is complete.