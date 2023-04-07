York and Union County Sheriff's offices have lowered age requirements for detention center officer applicants

The people running jails in Union County, North Carolina and York County, South Carolina could soon be younger, as sheriffs in both counties recently lowered the age requirement for detention officers. With staffing an ongoing problem at jails, they’re hoping this could encourage more applicants.

Union and York counties have dropped the age to become a detention officer from 21 to 20 and 19 years old, respectively

That’s still higher than the Army, which will let 18-year-old enlistees join the military police. Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said he hopes the change creates more interest from younger applicants.

"Training standards drop the age back from 21 to 20 to allow us to hire younger people in the jail,” said Cathey.

“It gives us opportunity instead of young people waiting for two or three years to get involved in a career that we hope will last a lifetime.”

In both Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties, you must be at least 21 years old to become a detention officer.

In January, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson announced the department would lower the age requirement for detention officers from 21 to 19 years old to help fill vacancies at the detention center.

York County Sheriff's Office /

On March 28, the York County Sheriff's Office swore in its first 19-year-old detention officers, Seth Schultz and Heather Culver. The salary for detention officers at the York County Sheriff’s Office begins at $42,500, and officers also receive benefits.

While working in a jail may be a daunting career path, Cathey thinks starting detention officers younger could help the agency retain strong employees.

“Maybe we can get good people,” Cathey said. "We certainly want to. And we want to move in that direction and do the things that are good for this agency. But it's also good for the community. It's good for the community. The thing is a good career path and be that for the future.”

The office of Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, who has also complained of staffing shortages, didn't respond to a question about whether Mecklenburg might lower age requirements.