Crime & Justice

Federal authorities say they won't pursue charges in Shanquella Robinson's death

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.,
Ely PortilloNick de la Canal
Published April 12, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT
Shanquella_Robinson.png
Shanquella Robinson
/
Instagram

Federal officials said Wednesday that they won't pursue any federal charges in the death of Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte native who died while vacationing in Mexico last October with a group of people.

Robinson was a 25-year-old graduate of Winston-Salem University and entrepreneur from Charlotte who died on Oct. 29, 2022, while on vacation with six people in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Nearly a month later, a video surfaced showing Robinson being beaten by one of her traveling companions, which reportedly caused the injuries that led to her passing. An autopsy listed a spinal cord injury and atlas luxation as the cause of her death.

The U.S. Attorneys’ offices of both the Middle and Western Districts of North Carolina and the FBI met with the family of Shanquella Robinson on Wednesday morning to share findings in the federal investigation.

Prosecutors said they have informed Robinson’s family that the evidence does not support federal prosecution.

Mexican authorities issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the case, a woman Robinson knew. But an attorney representing Robinson's family told WFAE last month that there had been no extradition request to return the woman to Mexico to face charges there. Those attorneys have been pressing U.S. authorities to take action in the case.

Robinson's family is holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. at Little Rock AME Zion Church.

This is a breaking news story, and we'll be updating it throughout the afternoon.

Shanquella Robinson
