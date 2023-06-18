1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at southeast Charlotte lounge

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say four people were shot, one fatally, at Fusion Lounge in southeast Charlotte early Saturday.

La'Nard Gaddy, 33, was killed, according to police.

The shooting was reported at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the lounge, located at 6432 E. Independence Boulevard.

Three others were taken to a hospital. Mecklenburg County EMS said two of the injured had life-threatening injuries and another had serious injuries.

Police later said the injured were in stable condition.

A woman who said she was Gabby's sister-in-law, Shakerrie Mobley, spoke to WSOC-TV after the shooting, and said Gabby worked in construction and was the father of a 6-year-old girl.

“How do you tell a young girl that the father that she was waiting to pick her up, is not picking her up for Father’s Day? It’s just very hard to deal with,” Mobley told the television station.

Police have released no other details about the shooting and have not reported any arrests.