3-year-old shot and killed near Statesville by older brother

A 3-year-old was shot and killed in Iredell County by his 5-year-old brother Thursday night.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says it happened off Fort Dobbs Road north of Statesville, near I-40 and Turnersburg Highway.

The shooting happened after the toddler’s sibling apparently found a loaded gun in a car, and the shooting happened inside the car. A neighbor was performing CPR on the child when officers arrived. Deputies say the child was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital and then flown to North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, where he later died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies said they plan to release more information as the case develops. No charges were announced as of Friday morning.