© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

3-year-old shot and killed near Statesville by older brother

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT
MAX PIXEL

A 3-year-old was shot and killed in Iredell County by his 5-year-old brother Thursday night.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says it happened off Fort Dobbs Road north of Statesville, near I-40 and Turnersburg Highway.

The shooting happened after the toddler’s sibling apparently found a loaded gun in a car, and the shooting happened inside the car. A neighbor was performing CPR on the child when officers arrived. Deputies say the child was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital and then flown to North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, where he later died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies said they plan to release more information as the case develops. No charges were announced as of Friday morning.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Crime & Justice Crime
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain