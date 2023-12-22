CATS bus driver shot by stray bullet in possible road-rage incident, CMPD says
A city bus driver was shot and seriously injured while on his route Friday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between two other motorists who were near the bus on Lasalle Street near English Drive about 4 p.m.
Police believe the bus driver was hit by a stray bullet fired by one of those drivers.
MEDIC said one person was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No one else on the bus was injured, police said.
Police have not reported any arrests.
A spokesperson for the Charlotte Area Transit System referred all questions to the CMPD.