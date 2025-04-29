© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Tillis names nine NC counties as 'sanctuary jurisdictions' following Trump order

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published April 29, 2025 at 2:56 PM EDT
Thom Tillis was one of 12 GOP Senators to vote in favor of a bill codifying same-sex marriage on Wednesday.
Brian Godette/U.S. Army Reserve
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis has labeled nine counties in North Carolina as "sanctuary jurisdictions" that he says do not cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Tillis posted a map Monday evening highlighting those counties, including Mecklenburg, Guilford and Wake. Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden has clashed with ICE over immigration enforcement at the jail but says he follows the law.

Sen. Tillis posted a map on social media on Monday, April 28, 2025, with counties that he says do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
Senator Thom Tillis
/
Facebook
Sen. Thom Tillis posted a map on social media Monday, April 28, 2025, highlighting counties he says do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Tillis’ post comes as President Trump signed an executive order Monday calling on the attorney general and the secretary of Homeland Security to publish a list of jurisdictions that don’t cooperate with ICE, and to contact them to warn them of any violations.

Tillis says he will introduce legislation to hold sanctuary jurisdictions accountable in the coming weeks, including Mecklenburg County.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden ended the county's ICE cooperation program, known as 287(g), on his first day in office in 2019.
Race & Equity
Julian Berger
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden and ICE are still feuding about how immigration enforcement should be conducted in the county.

Tags
Politics Immigration and Customs EnforcementImmigration
Julian Berger
