Tillis names nine NC counties as 'sanctuary jurisdictions' following Trump order

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis has labeled nine counties in North Carolina as "sanctuary jurisdictions" that he says do not cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Tillis posted a map Monday evening highlighting those counties, including Mecklenburg, Guilford and Wake. Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden has clashed with ICE over immigration enforcement at the jail but says he follows the law.

Senator Thom Tillis / Facebook Sen. Thom Tillis posted a map on social media Monday, April 28, 2025, highlighting counties he says do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Tillis’ post comes as President Trump signed an executive order Monday calling on the attorney general and the secretary of Homeland Security to publish a list of jurisdictions that don’t cooperate with ICE, and to contact them to warn them of any violations.

Tillis says he will introduce legislation to hold sanctuary jurisdictions accountable in the coming weeks, including Mecklenburg County.