Insurance exec Greg Lindberg found guilty, again, of trying to bribe state official

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published May 16, 2024 at 1:04 PM EDT
Greg Lindberg, the former owner of Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Co., was found guilty by a federal jury on Thursday for a second time of bribing North Carolina’s insurance commissioner.

Lindberg was first found guilty back in 2020 on bribery and fraud charges, along with consultant John Gray. They were caught on a recording offering state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey up to $2 million to replace the deputy in charge of monitoring Lindberg’s companies.

A sentencing date has not been set. The defendants face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

A June 2022 ruling by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the conviction. The appeals court said the trial judge improperly lowered the prosecution’s burden of proof by telling the jury that the staffing change was an official act, one of the elements of the fraud conspiracy charge.

