Two teenagers face charges in connection with Charlotte shooting spree

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with a series of shootings in Charlotte that killed one person early Tuesday morning. Officers arrested a 16-year-old early this morning and Carlos Roberto Diaz, 18, this afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Tonya Arrington says officers stopped a suspicious car the juvenile was driving. They found a gun they later confirmed was stolen.

Both are charged with first-degree murder. Diaz has also been charged with attempted murder, shooting into occupied dwellings and vehicles, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

“At this time, I want to assure the public we’re not looking for any additional suspects. We believe we have all that were involved in custody,” Arrington said.

18-year-old Carlos Roberto Diaz will be transferred into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sherriff’s Office and charged with the following:

-1st degree murder

-Felony Conspiracy to Commit Murder

-Attempted Murder x5

-Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle x2

The series of shootings happened early Tuesday morning within 30 minutes of each other. Four of them happened just northwest of uptown. The fifth was in Steele Creek.

Fify-eight-year-old Mustaffa Muhammad was killed on Statesville Avenue. Loved ones told WSOC-TV he was driving home from work. Two other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police had said the five shootings appeared to be random and linked.

Arrington says the shootings do not appear to be gang-related. Based on the evidence and actions detectives observed, she said they have no doubt he was planning another round of shootings.

“We have reason to believe that the 16-year-old juvenile intended on continuing this violent crime spree,” Arrington said.

It’s been a violent start to the year in Charlotte. The total number of homicides stands at 68. At the same time last year, there were 49.