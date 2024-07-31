© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

South Carolina Supreme Court upholds state's methods of execution

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published July 31, 2024 at 3:45 PM EDT

The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s methods of executing death row inmates are constitutional. Those methods include the electric chair, firing squad and lethal injection.

All five justices agreed in part with Wednesday's ruling, though two said they felt the firing squad was unconstitutional. Another felt the electric chair constituted cruel and unusual punishment.

The ruling effectively opens the door for the state to restart executions. In a statement, Republican Governor Henry McMaster said the court had “rightfully upheld the rule of law.”

"This decision is another step in ensuring that lawful sentences can be duly enforced and the families and loved ones of the victims receive the closure and justice they have long awaited," McMaster said.
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
