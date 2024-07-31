South Carolina Supreme Court upholds state's methods of execution

The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s methods of executing death row inmates are constitutional. Those methods include the electric chair, firing squad and lethal injection.

All five justices agreed in part with Wednesday's ruling, though two said they felt the firing squad was unconstitutional. Another felt the electric chair constituted cruel and unusual punishment.

The ruling effectively opens the door for the state to restart executions. In a statement, Republican Governor Henry McMaster said the court had “rightfully upheld the rule of law.”

"This decision is another step in ensuring that lawful sentences can be duly enforced and the families and loved ones of the victims receive the closure and justice they have long awaited," McMaster said.

