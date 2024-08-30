Mecklenburg Sheriff settles handgun permit lawsuit

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden says a settlement has been reached in a lawsuit over the processing time for county handgun permits.

The lawsuit was filed in Nov. 2022, with seven plaintiffs alleging a provision in the concealed handgun permit law was unconstitutional and violated both the 2nd and 14th amendments. They also said McFadden was using the law’s mental health provision to drag out the application process.

In a press release Thursday, the sheriff's office says it will pay $5,000 for plaintiff’s legal fees but no damages and will ask each applicant if they have sought mental health treatment, require the applicant to list the provider, then issue or deny the permit within 45 days.