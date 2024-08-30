© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg Sheriff settles handgun permit lawsuit

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 30, 2024 at 9:15 AM EDT

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden says a settlement has been reached in a lawsuit over the processing time for county handgun permits.

The lawsuit was filed in Nov. 2022, with seven plaintiffs alleging a provision in the concealed handgun permit law was unconstitutional and violated both the 2nd and 14th amendments. They also said McFadden was using the law’s mental health provision to drag out the application process.

In a press release Thursday, the sheriff's office says it will pay $5,000 for plaintiff’s legal fees but no damages and will ask each applicant if they have sought mental health treatment, require the applicant to list the provider, then issue or deny the permit within 45 days.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer's University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis.
