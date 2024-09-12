Matthews police chief resigns due to 'unforeseen personal circumstances'

The Matthews police chief has resigned.

In a statement, the town of Matthews says Chief Mike Clesceri will return to Illinois due to “unforeseen personal circumstances.” He had been on the job for six months.

"The men and women of the Matthews Police Department are some of the finest I have ever had the privilege of working with, and it is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation," Clesceri said in a statement.

"Although we would have lived Chief Clesceri's time with us to be longer, we are grateful for the past six months," read a statement from Town Manager Becky Hawke. "I appreciate his leadership, demeanor, desire to serve this community well, and the respect he has shown for the men and women of the department. I want to thank him for his service to Matthews and wish him all the best as he returns to Illinois."

The town said Major Roy Sisk will serve as an interim chief as the town searches for a replacement. Clesceri’s resignation takes effect on Sept. 28.