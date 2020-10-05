-
Gov. Roy Cooper's decision Thursday to extend a statewide stay-at-home order until May 8 averts a showdown over whether Mecklenburg County should extend…
There’s a new nightlife hotspot in Mecklenburg County that may surprise you: Matthews. What used to be a sleepy suburb is transforming itself into a…
For the past two years, tension between the town of Matthews and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has threatened to upend the way new schools are built in…
Updated 6:45 a.m. TuesdayIn a unanimous vote, Matthews town commissioners last night passed a resolution saying the town has no intention of opening…
Novant Health is asking state regulators to approve a $29.4 million expansion of its Matthews Medical Center in a project that includes spending $2.2…
Two mayoral races outside Charlotte - Matthews and Huntersville - saw lively debates over whether the towns should act on legislation that allows them to…
Matthews police said they have charged a driver with first-degree murder for a hit-and-run Monday that killed a 79-year-old woman. Vira Nahorna died after…
Two candidates are running for mayor of Matthews, including the incumbent.JOHN HIGDONWhy are you running?I believe Matthews needs a course correction in…
There are six seats on the Matthews Board of Commissioners, not including mayor. Three incumbents are running for re-election. BEN BASHWhy are you…
In the race for Matthews mayor, incumbent Paul Bailey and town Commissioner John Higdon will move on to next month’s general election. They were the top…