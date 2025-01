After a violent last week that saw five killings, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Thursday that the city ended 2024 with 110 homicides. That's more than a 10% increase over the previous year.

Looking at the longer term, Charlotte has been near or above 100 annual homicides every year since 2019—a sharp increase from the previous decade, when the city typically averaged between 50 to 60 homicides, even falling as low as 44 one year.