© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

One killed in CATS bus New Year's Day crash

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 2, 2025 at 8:46 AM EST

One person was killed and four others were injured in a crash in east Charlotte on Wednesday involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was killed after a bus and a passenger vehicle collided, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Charlotte MEDIC said it transported two patients with life-threatening injuries to Novant Presbyterian, and two others with minor injuries were taken to Atrium Health-Mercy. The ambulance service responded to the crash near Central Avenue and Reddman Road — near the site of the old Eastland Mall — just before 8:30 am on New Year’s Day.
Crime & Justice
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain