One killed in CATS bus New Year's Day crash

One person was killed and four others were injured in a crash in east Charlotte on Wednesday involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was killed after a bus and a passenger vehicle collided, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Charlotte MEDIC said it transported two patients with life-threatening injuries to Novant Presbyterian, and two others with minor injuries were taken to Atrium Health-Mercy. The ambulance service responded to the crash near Central Avenue and Reddman Road — near the site of the old Eastland Mall — just before 8:30 am on New Year’s Day.