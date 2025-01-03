© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

CMPD identifies officer involved in fatal Coyote Joe's shooting

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 3, 2025 at 3:14 PM EST

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the officer involved in a shooting that happened outside Coyote Joe’s last Saturday.

Police say Officer Joseph Calabro fatally shot a man outside the country nightclub shortly after 11 p.m. after officers received a report of a man with a gun.

Calabro is now on paid administrative leave. CMPD has not identified the victim, however, the venue has identified the man as Lucas Armstrong.

CMPD have not released any details about the events that led up the shooting. The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
