CMPD shooting

A Gastonia Police officer was shot while assisting with an FBI search warrant at a house in north Charlotte early Friday morning.FBI Safe Streets Task…
Activists say the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who shot and killed 27-year-old Danquirs Franklin in March must face charges, and are calling on…
CMPD chief Kerr Putney says police body camera video eventually will be released from Monday's shooting of a black man by a white police officer at a…
Updated 5:50 pmThe man a CMPD officer shot Friday afternoon has died.CMPD says that 27-year-old Charlie Shoupe was pronounced dead at Carolinas Medical…
A lengthy criminal history is emerging for the man accused of killing his girlfriend and later opening fire on police officers outside CMPD headquarters…
Updated 11:35 a.m.Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot and injured by a CMPD officer Wednesday night.The…
The CMPD officer who shot Reuben Galindo will not face criminal charges, says Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray.Galindo, a 29-year-old…
It’s been nearly two months since Rueben Galindo, a 29-year-old Hispanic man, was shot and killed by police. On the night of September 6, Galindo called…
CMPD has released five body camera videos related to the Sept. 6 shooting of Rueben Galindo. The footage shows he had his arms raised when officer shot…
The widow of Keith Lamont Scott, who was fatally shot one year ago, revisited the site of the shooting Wednesday. Rakeyia Scott was accompanied to the…