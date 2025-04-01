CMPD has launched a program to register private security cameras, aiding investigations

As the number of cameras installed at homes and businesses continues to grow, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have launched a security camera registry program to allow residents and business owners to share information about potential crimes.

CMPD launched Connect Charlotte earlier this year and says the program has been helpful for closing investigations at a few businesses. Both businesses and homeowners can register their cameras.

North Tryon Division officers recently made several arrests and seized drugs thanks to community collaboration and the new Connect Charlotte program.



Last week, officers learned of multiple individuals selling drugs at a location on Milton Road. Officers focused on this area… pic.twitter.com/7XdyGzDYk7 — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 4, 2025

When residents or business owners opt in to Connect, CMPD can more quickly locate the nearest cameras in a designated area during an emergency response or an investigation.

For people concerned about privacy, police say the program doesn’t allow access to cameras' live-streaming capabilities; CMPD can only access data from registered cameras by requesting it from the owner. But there is an option for camera owners to integrate their cameras with a live-streaming option that is activated in certain emergency situations.

"For example, private businesses and schools may choose to only have their cameras accessible to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers when an emergency situation arises and they activate the live-streaming capability via a panic button," the department said in an online FAQ.

CMPD Sgt. Ryan Buckler said the program can also be helpful for residents who want to share tips discreetly when crimes happen in their area.

“Some people, they really want to help," Buckler said. "But they just don't want to be, maybe become a target in the neighborhood or be seen as cooperating. Unfortunately, that does exist, but this lets them do that very discreetly."