CMPD warns of rising liquor thefts

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say there has been a rash of thefts targeting bars and restaurants in central, south and west Charlotte. The thieves have been stealing large quantities of liquor and other alcohol.

"In these incidents, suspects break into establishments after hours, steal large quantities of alcohol and sometimes cause costly damage to businesses. Stolen alcohol can end up in the wrong hands, fueling unsafe situations and increasing risks for underage drinking, impaired driving and other crimes," police said.

CMPD detectives are asking people to call 704-334-1600 or give tips online at Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

