UNC Charlotte marks 6 years since deadly mass shooting

The sound of a snare drum echoed across the UNC Charlotte campus on Wednesday as the university marked six years since a deadly mass shooting.

The school laid two wreaths outside of the Kennedy Building to honor students Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, who were killed when a gunman burst into their class on the last day of the 2019 spring semester and opened fire. Howell was killed while charging at the gunman.

The school wrote on social media that the memories of Parlier and Howell continue "to inspire strength, unity and resilience." The gunman was a former UNC Charlotte student and was sentenced in 2019 to life in prison.