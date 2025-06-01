12 shot, one fatally, at Catawba County residence

Twelve people were shot — one fatally — at a house in the Mountain View community early Sunday, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators on Sunday afternoon said they were still looking into the circumstances behind the shooting and that no arrests had been made. They said the shooting took place during a party. The man who died was identified as Shawn Patrick Hood, a 58-year-old from Lenoir. The other victims ranged in age from 16 to 57 years old.

Seven victims remained hospitalized Sunday afternoon, including one in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

The house is on Walnut Acres Drive, a dead-end street southwest of Hickory. News footage from helicopters over the scene showed a large residence with a pool. In a statement, investigators said the crime scene "spans all of Walnut Acres Drive."

The FBI and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are assisting Hickory Police with the investigation.

Gov. Josh Stein said he had spoken with the Catawba County Sheriff to offer support.

Anyone with information can contact the FBI at http://www.fbi.gov/catawbacountyshooting, or call the the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.