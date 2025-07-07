© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Police arrest 15, seize 10 guns in uptown on July 4

WFAE
Published July 7, 2025 at 9:03 AM EDT

Fifteeen people were arrested and 10 guns were seized by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police during July 4 gatherings in uptown, the department said.

The official fireworks show was July 3, but police said large crowds still gathered at Romare Bearden Park on the night of July 4 "despite no official events being planned."

Seven adults and eight juveniles were arrested on charges such as carrying a concealed weapon, shooting within city limits, and assault with a deadly weapon.

The minors arrested ranged in age from 14 to 17. Some were charged with possessing stolen firearms and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Two officers were injured during a scuffle with a suspect, the department said.
Crime & Justice
WFAE staff and wire reports
