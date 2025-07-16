North Carolina warns about crypto scams targeting seniors

N.C. Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced a new statewide initiative this week to combat a cryptocurrency scam around ATM machines.

During his announcement in Wilmington, Jackson said scammers tell victims to visit crypto ATMs and have them deposit cash into a crypto account controlled by the scammer.

They typically target senior citizens, and the statewide initiative centers around raising awareness. Businesses with these ATMs are encouraged to be vigilant about warning signs, including seeing older adults using the machines while on the phone.