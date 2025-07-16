© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

North Carolina warns about crypto scams targeting seniors

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 16, 2025 at 12:28 PM EDT

N.C. Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced a new statewide initiative this week to combat a cryptocurrency scam around ATM machines.

During his announcement in Wilmington, Jackson said scammers tell victims to visit crypto ATMs and have them deposit cash into a crypto account controlled by the scammer.

They typically target senior citizens, and the statewide initiative centers around raising awareness. Businesses with these ATMs are encouraged to be vigilant about warning signs, including seeing older adults using the machines while on the phone.
Crime & Justice
