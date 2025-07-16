Wingate disbands police department

Town commissioners voted 4-1Tuesday night to disband the Wingate Police Department.

The decision was driven by concerns over cost, liability and staffing shortages, according to town officials. WBTV reports the town decided to enter into a contract with the Union County Sheriff’s Office to patrol the town with four full-time deputies. The contract has not yet been finalized.

Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said his deputies responded to 21 calls the first week of July in Wingate.

Officials said the town has not set a firm date on when its police department will formally be dissolved.