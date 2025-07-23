© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

West Sugar Creek residents rally against rising crime

WFAE | By Brooks Stevenson
Published July 23, 2025 at 11:06 AM EDT
Charles Robinson with other residents voicing their concerns on Reagan Drive
Brooks Stevenson
/
WFAE
Charles Robinson with other residents voicing their concerns on Reagan Drive

West Sugar Creek Road residents rallied Tuesday night to demand action against rising crime in their northeast Charlotte neighborhoods.

The rally included a walk down Reagan Drive. Residents and community leaders voiced concerns about ongoing safety issues.

Charles Robinson organized the event. He says the problem isn’t limited to law enforcement or a single agency.

“It’s too many folk that are getting locked up and going right back out of that door. And it’s not a Sheriff (Garry) McFadden issue. It’s not a CMPD issue. It is an issue with our system that’s letting these people come right back out before the ink dries — that’s violating our community.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s CrimeMapper shows police have responded to 151 reports of assault, theft, drug activity, and other crimes in a one-mile radius of the West Sugar Creek Road intersection with Reagan Drive since June 1.
Brooks Stevenson
Brooks Stevenson is a reporting intern at WFAE. He is a junior at UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media.
