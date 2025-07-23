West Sugar Creek residents rally against rising crime

West Sugar Creek Road residents rallied Tuesday night to demand action against rising crime in their northeast Charlotte neighborhoods.

The rally included a walk down Reagan Drive. Residents and community leaders voiced concerns about ongoing safety issues.

Charles Robinson organized the event. He says the problem isn’t limited to law enforcement or a single agency.

“It’s too many folk that are getting locked up and going right back out of that door. And it’s not a Sheriff (Garry) McFadden issue. It’s not a CMPD issue. It is an issue with our system that’s letting these people come right back out before the ink dries — that’s violating our community.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s CrimeMapper shows police have responded to 151 reports of assault, theft, drug activity, and other crimes in a one-mile radius of the West Sugar Creek Road intersection with Reagan Drive since June 1.