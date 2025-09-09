Multiple investigations now open into Charlotte light rail stabbing

Almost three weeks after the killing of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte's Lynx Blue Line light rail, a slew of investigations into Charlotte's transit system have been announced at the state and federal level.

In addition to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arresting and charging 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown with first-degree murder, more probes are piling up.

On Monday, the Federal Transit Administration said it was opening an investigation into Charlotte's use of transit money that could result in the system losing funding. Also Monday, the FBI director said his agency is investigating the attack. And on Tuesday, North Carolina State Auditor Dave Boliek said his agency is investigating as well.

“One of the most basic duties a government owes the people is public safety,” said State Boliek. “The recent lawlessness and violence that have taken place on Charlotte’s public transportation raise serious questions about the security measures in place. We will investigate CATS and examine its public safety contracts and operations.”