S.C. to hold traffic enforcement blitz in York Co.

The South Carolina State Highway Patrol is planning a surge in traffic enforcement across York County next week. Captain Scott Darby said that while traffic fatalities across South Carolina are down almost 14% compared to last year, York County is bucking the trend.

"The sad part is in York County we’ve had an increase in 7 fatals compared to last year. We’re not happy with that," he said.

The enhanced enforcement will include more officers and focus on areas identified as high-crash locations. Working with the York County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement will focus on citing drivers for speeding, not wearing seatbelts, impaired and distracted driving.