16-year-old killed in Metropolitan parking deck

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for help in finding a suspect after a deadly shooting Wednesday evening in Midtown just outside the center city. CMPD Major Stephen Fishbach said police got a call about an assault just after 8 p.m. on Metropolitan Avenue near a shopping center where a Target is located, between Charlottetowne Avenue and I-277.

"One of our officers who was completely off duty at the time happened to be in the area listening to his radio, heard the call go out, immediately responded to the scene, and upon arriving, found a subject who was suffering from gunshot wounds," he said.

WSOC reports the victim, whose identity has not yet been released, is a 16-year-old boy.